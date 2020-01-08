Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

HPE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $147,154.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $1,056,096.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 549,735 shares of company stock worth $8,825,608. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

