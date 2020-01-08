Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.90-9.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65-1.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,249. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $108.31 and a 52 week high of $188.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.51.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.28. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $414.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Helen of Troy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.00.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.