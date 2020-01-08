Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Hits New 12-Month High at $187.10

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $187.10 and last traded at $186.10, with a volume of 1438 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $182.65.

HELE has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.56.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.28. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $414.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at about $39,997,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,269,000 after purchasing an additional 140,963 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 3,500.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 114,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,941,000 after purchasing an additional 111,238 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,562,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 782.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.