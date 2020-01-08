HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €67.00 by Morgan Stanley

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €67.00 ($77.91) target price from analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HEI. Deutsche Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €75.47 ($87.75).

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €65.80 ($76.51) on Wednesday. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €54.36 ($63.21) and a 52 week high of €73.52 ($85.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion and a PE ratio of 13.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €66.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €65.74.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

