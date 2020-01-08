Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Upgraded to Neutral by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. CIBC currently has $3.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

HL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hecla Mining from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.60 to $2.20 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hecla Mining from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.32.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

NYSE HL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 310,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,864,345. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.51. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 73.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.