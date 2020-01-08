HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PRNB. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principia Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.25.

Get Principia Biopharma alerts:

Principia Biopharma stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,397. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.39 and a beta of 1.37. Principia Biopharma has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $61.07.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.08). Principia Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 11.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Principia Biopharma will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $316,100.00. Also, insider Dolca Thomas sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 491,242 shares of company stock valued at $15,517,679 and have sold 46,000 shares valued at $2,188,962. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Principia Biopharma by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,600,000 after purchasing an additional 535,495 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Principia Biopharma by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 922,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Principia Biopharma by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 790,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 545,906 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Principia Biopharma by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 574,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after purchasing an additional 284,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

About Principia Biopharma

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Principia Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principia Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.