Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €19.00 Price Target for Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jungheinrich has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.50 ($28.49).

JUN3 stock traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during trading on Monday, hitting €21.58 ($25.09). The company had a trading volume of 86,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of €22.82 and a 200 day moving average of €22.28. Jungheinrich has a fifty-two week low of €17.50 ($20.35) and a fifty-two week high of €32.32 ($37.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

