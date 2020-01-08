Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HWG. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 146 ($1.92) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

HWG stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 141.50 ($1.86). 1,994,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,431. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.24 million and a P/E ratio of 10.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 129.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 127.31. Harworth Group has a 12 month low of GBX 110.50 ($1.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 145 ($1.91).

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

