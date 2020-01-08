Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Halliburton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halliburton from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halliburton from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Halliburton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.63.

HAL stock traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $24.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,430,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,808,714. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,046,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,456,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911,686 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,178,590 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $640,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887,699 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $78,695,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,108,725 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $184,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,038 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,872,232 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $133,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,240 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

