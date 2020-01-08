H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.45

News coverage about H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) has trended neutral recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. H.I.S. earned a daily sentiment score of 0.45 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

HISJF stock remained flat at $$27.01 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 3. H.I.S. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $38.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.27.

Get H.I.S. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered H.I.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides international airline tickets.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for H.I.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.I.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.