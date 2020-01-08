Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) COO Priscilla Hung Sells 3,284 Shares

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $360,221.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,702.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Priscilla Hung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, Priscilla Hung sold 1,084 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $113,885.04.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Priscilla Hung sold 2,267 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $238,080.34.

NYSE GWRE traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.34. 539,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.23. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12-month low of $80.84 and a 12-month high of $123.60.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $588,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,003,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,565,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,636,000 after buying an additional 74,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.83.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

