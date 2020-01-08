Guggenheim Lowers Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Sell

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was downgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

Shares of NYSE:POR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.17. The company had a trading volume of 505,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.11. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $58.43.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $542.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.94 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 9.62%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $91,344.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,886,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,207,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

