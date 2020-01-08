Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Concho Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.30.

Concho Resources stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.11. 1,784,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Concho Resources has a fifty-two week low of $61.37 and a fifty-two week high of $126.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.84.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Concho Resources will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources during the third quarter worth $2,145,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 7,672.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,506,000 after buying an additional 559,804 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources during the third quarter worth $2,716,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources during the third quarter worth $5,454,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 4.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 213,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,478,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

