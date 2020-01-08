Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Shares Gap Down to $0.36

Shares of Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.37, but opened at $0.36. Guardion Health Sciences shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 152,900 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 13.36 and a quick ratio of 12.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57.

Get Guardion Health Sciences alerts:

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 186.27% and a negative net margin of 922.62%.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a specialty health sciences company, develops, formulates, and distributes condition-specific medical foods in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Vision Testing Diagnostics. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; MapcatSF, a medical device that measures the macular pigment optical density; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.