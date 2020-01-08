Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.33.
A number of research firms have recently commented on GNTY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. TheStreet upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.
In related news, President Kirk L. Lee sold 7,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $231,328.84. Also, EVP Martin C. Bell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $64,460.00. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of GNTY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,684. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $373.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average is $31.31.
Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.92%.
Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
