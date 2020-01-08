Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNTY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. TheStreet upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

In related news, President Kirk L. Lee sold 7,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $231,328.84. Also, EVP Martin C. Bell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $64,460.00. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. 22.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNTY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,684. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $373.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average is $31.31.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.92%.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

