GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.50

GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 1311321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.
The firm has a market cap of $969.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.18 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34.
GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.
GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A Company Profile (NYSE:GSAH)
GS Acquisition Holdings Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.
