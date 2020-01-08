GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.50

GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 1311321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

The firm has a market cap of $969.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.18 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34.

GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A by 492.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 102,908 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A by 329.9% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 214,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 164,962 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A during the second quarter worth about $2,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A Company Profile (NYSE:GSAH)

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

