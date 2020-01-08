Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.79

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.79 and last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 8.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $583.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Kathleen Olsen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $45,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,164 shares in the company, valued at $644,238.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 13.4% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 97,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 22.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

