Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GPOR. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Great Portland Estates to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 845 ($11.12) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Great Portland Estates to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 842 ($11.08) to GBX 921 ($12.12) in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 762.40 ($10.03).

Shares of LON GPOR opened at GBX 850.60 ($11.19) on Tuesday. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of GBX 643.80 ($8.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 895 ($11.77). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 841.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 749.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.58%.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

