Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their hold rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $267.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GS. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $250.00.

NYSE:GS traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $239.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.65 and a 200-day moving average of $213.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $172.42 and a 52-week high of $237.77.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 4,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

