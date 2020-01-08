Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.47

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and traded as high as $4.64. Golden Star Resources shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 31,067 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSC. Clarus Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.47. The company has a market cap of $509.08 million and a PE ratio of -34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.92, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$91.76 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golden Star Resources Ltd. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

