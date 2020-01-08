Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Increases Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This is a boost from Gold Resource’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00167.

Gold Resource has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Gold Resource has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

GORO opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $5.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.48.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.81 million.

GORO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Gold Resource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

