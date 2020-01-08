Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Gogold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD) rose 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.67, approximately 297,452 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 215,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.57. The stock has a market cap of $117.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47.

About Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD)

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

