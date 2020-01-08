goeasy (TSE:GSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.93

goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$74.93 and last traded at C$74.18, with a volume of 8883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$72.77.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of goeasy from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$67.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$73.00 price target on shares of goeasy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 21.16, a quick ratio of 21.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$69.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.55.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.38 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$156.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$155.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that goeasy Ltd will post 5.2100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. goeasy’s payout ratio is 24.37%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.91, for a total transaction of C$49,434.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,928,942.10. Also, Director David Ingram sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.89, for a total transaction of C$1,357,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,968,730.89.

goeasy Company Profile (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

