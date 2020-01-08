Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) Receives GBX 2,145 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,145 ($28.22).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. HSBC raised Go-Ahead Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Go-Ahead Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Carolyn Ferguson sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,057 ($27.06), for a total transaction of £26,267.89 ($34,553.92).

LON:GOG opened at GBX 2,118 ($27.86) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,163.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,092.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.70. The company has a market cap of $914.49 million and a P/E ratio of 15.52. Go-Ahead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,489 ($19.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,308.91 ($30.37).

Go-Ahead Group Company Profile

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

