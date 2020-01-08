Gnosis (GNO) Price Hits $11.40 on Major Exchanges

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Gnosis token can now be bought for $11.40 or 0.00141020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, HitBTC and Poloniex. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $12.59 million and $80,047.00 worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00180540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.88 or 0.01406753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00027207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00117654 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,104,590 tokens. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.pm . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gnosis Token Trading

Gnosis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Upbit, ABCC, BX Thailand, Liqui, LATOKEN, Mercatox, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bitsane, Kraken and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

