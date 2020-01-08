Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.06

Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.06 and traded as high as $5.24. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 6,908 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Cord Blood from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $600.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.14.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.86 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CO. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 28.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 899,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,826,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,396 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 20.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 15,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

