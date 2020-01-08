Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

GOOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Securities initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.33.

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 16.37 and a current ratio of 16.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.73. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $23.98.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.18 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 10.34%. Research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter worth about $3,196,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 87.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 242.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

