Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.83

Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.83 and traded as high as $49.90. Gibraltar Industries shares last traded at $49.47, with a volume of 4,080 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average is $45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.49.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $299.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after buying an additional 90,347 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 21,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

