Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.83

Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.83 and traded as high as $49.90. Gibraltar Industries shares last traded at $49.47, with a volume of 4,080 shares.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.
The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average is $45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.49.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after buying an additional 90,347 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 21,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gibraltar Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROCK)
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.
