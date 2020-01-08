Giant (GIC) Price Hits $0.0119 on Top Exchanges

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, Giant has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. Giant has a total market cap of $80,191.00 and approximately $4,172.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant coin can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.89, $24.71, $5.63 and $20.33.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 71.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00199980 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006253 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005990 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000236 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000652 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001264 BTC.

About Giant

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,752,343 coins and its circulating supply is 6,752,339 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.89, $11.91, $10.42, $5.63, $50.68, $31.10, $13.92, $18.98, $20.33, $24.71, $7.59 and $70.83. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

