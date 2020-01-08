GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Stock Price Down 2.7%

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT) shares fell 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €11.92 ($13.86) and last traded at €12.06 ($14.02), 51,971 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.40 ($14.42).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.54 million and a P/E ratio of 23.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38.

GFT Technologies Company Profile (ETR:GFT)

GFT Technologies SE provides information technology (IT) consulting and solutions for retail and investment banking clients. The company's services include consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of bank specific software, and maintenance and development of banking applications.

