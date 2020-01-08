Gerard L. Conway, Jr. Sells 100,000 Shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 146,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PLUG traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 30,558,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,154,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68. Plug Power Inc has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.58 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 47.21% and a negative return on equity of 6,429.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen set a $3.00 price objective on Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 55.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 35.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 99.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 36,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

