Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.26

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.26 and last traded at $46.14, with a volume of 795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.76.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Get Gentherm alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average is $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $240.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gentherm Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentherm news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $256,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 332,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 212,618 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,190,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,816,000 after purchasing an additional 123,463 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,016,000 after purchasing an additional 92,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,573,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $149,495,000 after purchasing an additional 69,697 shares during the last quarter.

About Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.