Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,067,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the previous session’s volume of 412,605 shares.The stock last traded at $0.38 and had previously closed at $0.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genprex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Genprex at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

