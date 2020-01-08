Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

GNE has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genie Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genie Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of GNE stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.71 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genie Energy will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Genie Energy news, CFO Avi Goldin sold 4,773 shares of Genie Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $38,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Genie Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Genie Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Genie Energy by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Genie Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

