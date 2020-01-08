GenesisX (XGS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $573.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 26.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. GenesisX has a market cap of $36,782.00 and approximately $573.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000116 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,394,558 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS

GenesisX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

