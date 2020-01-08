General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receiving Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have trended extremely negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. General Motors earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $34.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,073,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,546,763. General Motors has a 52-week low of $33.08 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

