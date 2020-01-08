General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Reduced by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,997 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 24,698.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,174,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,631,000 after purchasing an additional 643,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,256,000 after purchasing an additional 435,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.50. The stock had a trading volume of 314,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.84 and its 200-day moving average is $53.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,033,208.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

