General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,352 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 307,700.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 243.8% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.95. 27,999,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,076,152. General Electric has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

