Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $189.77

Genel Energy PLC (LON:GENL)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.77 and traded as low as $177.80. Genel Energy shares last traded at $178.00, with a volume of 513,145 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 295 ($3.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $496.56 million and a P/E ratio of -1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.78, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 189.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 188.91.

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

