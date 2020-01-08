Gateley (LON:GTLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $206.00

Gateley Holdings PLC (LON:GTLY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 206 ($2.71) and last traded at GBX 206 ($2.71), with a volume of 28001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 202 ($2.66).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Gateley in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 182.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 167.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $236.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76.

About Gateley (LON:GTLY)

Gateley (Holdings) Plc provides legal advisory services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

