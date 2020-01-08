Gateley (LON:GTLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $206.00

Gateley Holdings PLC (LON:GTLY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 206 ($2.71) and last traded at GBX 206 ($2.71), with a volume of 28001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 202 ($2.66).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Gateley in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 182.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 167.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $236.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc provides legal advisory services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

