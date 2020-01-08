GAPS (GAP) Price Reaches $6.28

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One GAPS token can now be purchased for about $6.28 or 0.00075383 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. GAPS has a market cap of $62.79 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GAPS has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00049141 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,349.33 or 1.00202069 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00052991 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001876 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000314 BTC.

GAPS Token Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

