Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,988 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.1% of Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 952,651 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $232,456,000 after buying an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,299 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,253,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $549,998,000 after buying an additional 86,584 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 80,608 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $19,669,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $5.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.63. 151,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,891. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $300.00. The company has a market capitalization of $276.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.54%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.45.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total value of $5,914,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 163,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,581.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,577 shares of company stock worth $8,232,680. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.