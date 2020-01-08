Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV Buys 125 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 3.0% of Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,139,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,150 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6,875.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,446 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,095,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,935,459,000 after acquiring an additional 659,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,058,000 after acquiring an additional 581,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 422,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,138,000 after acquiring an additional 288,708 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Andrew Mines sold 12,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $2,179,391.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $2,055,612.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $41,624,681. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus set a $180.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

ITW stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.96. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.32 and a 1 year high of $182.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

