Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has GBX 1,280 ($16.84) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,320 ($17.36).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gamma Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,201 ($15.80).

Shares of LON:GAMA traded down GBX 50 ($0.66) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,300 ($17.10). 40,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,573. Gamma Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 700 ($9.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,415 ($18.61). The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,271.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,146.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.10.

In other news, insider Malcolm Goddard sold 2,975 shares of Gamma Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,210 ($15.92), for a total transaction of £35,997.50 ($47,352.67). Also, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 6,038 shares of Gamma Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,365 ($17.96), for a total value of £82,418.70 ($108,417.13). Insiders have sold a total of 147,975 shares of company stock worth $191,820,788 in the last three months.

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

