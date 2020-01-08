Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital began coverage on Games Workshop Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 4,750 ($62.48) price objective for the company.

LON:GAW traded up GBX 45 ($0.59) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 6,270 ($82.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,393. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,878.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,011.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 31.23. Games Workshop Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,785 ($36.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,314.85 ($83.07).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. Games Workshop Group’s payout ratio is 0.67%.

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Kevin Rountree acquired 107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,022 ($66.06) per share, for a total transaction of £5,373.54 ($7,068.59).

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names; Middle-earth battle games; book and box games; Blood Bowl and Necromunda standalone systems; and paint and tabletop miniatures support products.

