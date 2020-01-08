Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.78

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.78 and traded as high as $36.58. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. shares last traded at $36.58, with a volume of 1,750 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMS. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.74.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 61,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

