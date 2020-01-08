Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Financial Network, Inc. is a bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank. The Company provides banking and financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local Governments and individuals. It offers demand, savings, checking, NOW deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, commercial and residential construction, commercial and installment loans, lines secured by home equity and mortgage loans as well as compliance consulting services. The company operates primarily in Brentwood, Spring Hill and the Cool Springs; the Westhaven and Berry Farms communities of Franklin, Tennessee. Franklin Financial Network, Inc. is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Franklin Financial Network in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Franklin Financial Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Franklin Financial Network from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.50 to $35.50 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Franklin Financial Network stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.43. 55,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,300. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.87. The company has a market cap of $498.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Franklin Financial Network has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.58 million. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 87,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 407.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 50,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,975,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,038,000 after acquiring an additional 40,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

