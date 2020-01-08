Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

FELE has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ:FELE traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $57.49. 696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,170. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average of $49.75. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $58.68.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $348.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.82 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $29,156.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $61,686.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,688.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,478 shares of company stock valued at $904,262 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FELE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at about $9,727,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3,156.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 137,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 133,497 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 60.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 121,166 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 16.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 874,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,803,000 after purchasing an additional 120,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 20.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 499,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,737,000 after purchasing an additional 83,483 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

