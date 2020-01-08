Founders Capital Management LLC Sells 145 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Founders Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 3.0% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 25.8% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,326,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $483,832,000 after purchasing an additional 26,783 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,805,856. The company has a market cap of $239.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.60. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $172.00 and a 52-week high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.31.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

