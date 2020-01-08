Founders Capital Management LLC Has $21.53 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Founders Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,546 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 7.1% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724,483 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,567,563 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,936,190,000 after acquiring an additional 385,074 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,905,685 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,986,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,097,675,000 after acquiring an additional 342,648 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,368,268 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,603,974,000 after acquiring an additional 782,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.69.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,126,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,797,846. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $160.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1,208.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.20 and a 200-day moving average of $142.55.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,434.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,271,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

